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Sunny Saturday, stormy Sunday

By Potomac Local News

Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind.

Saturday Night
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then a chance of showers after 9 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday
A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night
A slight chance of thunderstorms before 8 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday
A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Wednesday Night
A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

This forecast is produced by the National Weather Service. 

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