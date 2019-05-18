Sunny Saturday, stormy Sunday

Published May 18, 2019 at 4:00AM | Updated May 18, 2019 at 8:43AM

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind.

Saturday Night

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then a chance of showers after 9 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday

A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night

A slight chance of thunderstorms before 8 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday

A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Wednesday Night

A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

This forecast is produced by the National Weather Service.