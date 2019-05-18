Sunny Saturday, stormy Sunday

Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind.
Saturday Night
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then a chance of showers after 9 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday
A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday Night
A slight chance of thunderstorms before 8 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday
A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.
Wednesday Night
A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.
This forecast is produced by the National Weather Service.