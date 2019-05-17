Signal Bay Water Park to glow for summer after dark event

Editor’s note: Summer is almost here, and we wanted to know what new things visitors will find in our local parks this year. So, we asked representatives at area parks departments to answer the question: “What’s New This Summer at Local Parks?”

MANASSAS PARK — The employees of Manassas Park Community Center have been hard at work preparing events for this summer.

Aquatics/Operations Manager Sarah Barnett has been working around the clock to make sure the Signal Bay Waterpark is ready to open its doors on Memorial Day Weekend. Getting ready for summer is more than just cleaning and refilling the pool and lazy river – it also consists of making sure all equipment is working properly so families can enjoy some sun in a safe environment.

“We’ve added a 400 square foot shade structure which will serve as a designated area for birthday parties and picnics,” Barnett said. This new addition to the waterpark will be available to those who book birthday parties at Signal Bay Waterpark during summer.

Barnett also added, “The blue shade structure in the grassy area of the waterpark will also be available for booking. We’re very excited to help make your party plans easier this summer.”

The pavilion will also be decorated for a special summer Glow in the Park After Dark event. It started as a small idea, but it quickly became an exciting project for our special events coordinators.

The pavilion will be decorated in bright neon colors and participants will be given glow-in-the-dark accessories. There will be a DJ and disco lights. Since this event takes place after dark, participants should wear bright and reflective clothing.

Special Events Assistant, Kaitlyn Collier, said, “This is the second year we’re having this summer party, and we’re so excited. Even though it’s still new, it has already become one of our most popular summer events. This year we’re thinking of having even more glow-in-the-dark activities for guests to enjoy.”

“The Recreation Services Department is always looking for ideas to make our events even more exciting, so if you have any tips for activities that would make Glow in the Park After Dark even brighter, feel free to let us know,” Collier added.