Shelter launches ‘Summer Fun with Animal Friends’ photo contest

Published May 17, 2019 at 3:51AM | Updated May 17, 2019 at 6:54AM

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY — The Prince William County Animal Shelter is encouraging everyone to take photos of an animal friend and submit them to the shelter’s photo contest.

The “Summer Fun with Animal Friends” photo contest is taking place between May 22 and June 1. You may submit your photo entries during regular shelter hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Photos must be 8” x 10” and framed. All photos must include an animal and be the original work of the exhibitor. Each entry must include the exhibitor’s name, address, and telephone number (secured to the back). Entries are limited to Prince William County residents.

Photos will be on display at the Animal Shelter, 14807 Bristow Road, Manassas, from June 1-9. Ribbons will be presented for first place through fourth place, as well as “staff favorite.” Contestants may pick up their photos at the end of the event on June 9, between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Visit the Animal Shelter website get a copy of the contest guidelines and an entry form.