Scattered afternoon storms, partly sunny, high 83

Friday
Isolated showers between 10 am and 2 pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Saturday
A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday
A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 69.
Monday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.
This forecast is produced by the National Weather Service.