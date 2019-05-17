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Scattered afternoon storms, partly sunny, high 83

By Potomac Local News

Friday
Isolated showers between 10 am and 2 pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday
A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday
A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 69.

Monday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

This forecast is produced by the National Weather Service.

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