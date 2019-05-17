OmniRide college passes available soon

Published May 17, 2019 at 3:53AM | Updated May 17, 2019 at 6:53AM

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY — OmniRide College Passes for the summer semester are coming soon to students of Northern Virginia Community College.

The College Pass is the result of a collaboration between OmniRide and Northern Virginia Community College Woodbridge and Manassas (NOVA) campuses and will be available for $35 to any student with a valid college ID card.

Only NOVA students and staff are eligible for the pass. The passes cannot be transferred, and each pass can only have one user.

These passes are good for unlimited travel on OmniRide Local, Cross County Connector, and Metro Express buses through Aug. 31, 2019.

Students can buy their passes at one of the following sale locations: