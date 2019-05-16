Osbourn Park High School receives 5 Cappie nominations

MANASSAS – Osbourn Park High School’s production of “The Addams Family” has been gathering attention.

Osbourn Park High School’s production of “The Addams Family” earned Cappie Award Nominations in five categories.

“The Addams Family,” a musical about a ghoulish family that loves all things macabre, has earned the following Cappie Award nominations: Nathan Rankin and Ava Foster for “Hair and Make-Up,” Daryn Smolen and the cast for “Costumes,” the Theatre Tech Classes for “Sets,” Maddy Sifford and Natalie Todd for “Stage Management,” and Luke Padilla for “Best Comic Actor in a Musical.”

Derrian Brown, who portrayed “Gomez Addams” in the production, has been selected to perform onstage during the 20th Annual Cappies Gala, which will be held at 7 p.m. on May 27 at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

The Cappies, “Critics and Awards Program,” is a student program through which high school theatre and journalism students are trained as critics, attend shows at other schools, write reviews, and publish those reviews in local newspapers like The Washington Post.