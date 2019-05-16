Head out to the country for Nokesville Day

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY — Nokesville will hold its annual Nokesville Day Parade on Saturday, May 19.

All the event’s activities will be found on Fitzwater Drive and will be suitable for both kids and adults. Those activities will include craft vendors, food vendors, and children’s activities such as moon bounces and face painting.

Performing at the event will be Zac Quintana and the Sages, a folk/Americana band from Manassas. They will be playing on Fitzwater Drive in front of Jacobs & Co. Reality building. The band’s set will start at noon.

The actual parade will start at 11 am and will begin at Brentwood District High School.

Fitzwater Drive between the railroad tracks and Aden Road will be open to local traffic only. The piece between the rails and Nokesville Road will be completely closed for the day.

Among the many bands, fire engines, antique tractors, and cars presented in the parade will be 2019 Nokesville Citizen of the Year Mr. Jay Yankey.

Yankey was chosen for his years of service to the community and the county, was raised in a farming family in Nokesville. Jay graduated from Brentsville District High School and received his BS in Agribusiness and Environmental Science from Ferrum College.

Yankey and his wife Sonja started Yankey Farms in 1997. It is well-known in the area for its fruits and vegetables and the seasonal strawberry and pumpkin patches.

Yankey has been the District Manager for the Soil and Water Conservation since 2011, overseeing the staff, water quality, and conservation specialists. He also volunteers with his church and with the Prince William-Fairfax County Farm Bureau, where he also serves on the board of directors. Jay’s wife Sonja and children Alice, Beth, and Carter will accompany Jay in the Nokesville Day Parade.

The parade is a long-running tradition that has been held every third Saturday in May since 1974. The event is organized by the Friends Uniting Nokesville Organization, the Nokesville Business Association, and the Nokesville-Bristol Ruritans.

The event starts at 8 am and will run until 3 pm. Public parking for the event will be at Brentwood District High School and the Nokesville School, both of which are located along Aden Road.

A shuttle will ferry people from those lots and bring people to Hector’s Restaurant on Fitzwater Drive. The shuttle will run from 8 am until 3:30 pm.

Nokesville is located at the intersection of Route 28 and Fitzwater Drive in Prince William County, the Fauquier County line and Manassas.