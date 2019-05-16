‘Discover Occoquan’ a day packed full of events

OCCOQUAN — Visit Occoquan on May 18 for a celebration filled with activities from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Admission to the annual Discover Occoquan event is free as is on-street and public lot parking in town. In addition, off-site parking with shuttle bus service sponsored by Patriot Scuba is available from the Route 123 Commuter lot at the intersection of Old Bridge Road and Gordon Boulevard.

The shuttle service will collect patrons from the lot on the half hour beginning at 11 a.m. and will drop them off at 305 Mill Street. The shuttle is free, but donations to the non-profit organization Patriots for Disabled Divers are appreciated.

Businesses will host a variety of free drop-in classes including yoga in the park, candle pouring, painting, fiber arts, and more. Demonstrations on art and glass, personal style, puzzle making, food preparation and sampling, textile image transfers, and SCUBA will also take place.

Art on the Block will showcase the works of Occoquan’s many talented artists. Enjoy light refreshments, meet the artists, watch art demos, and enter to win an Occoquan gift basket.

There will be a scavenger hunt, and you can even enter your kids in the Occoquan Kids Council raffle to become a council member for a day—or even the mayor.

Throughout the day, the town will sponsor a silent auction featuring donations by local businesses.

You’ll have the opportunity to see a 3D printing demo and hear Occoquan resident Henry Brinton read from his new and locally set book, City of Peace. Stay for a special presentation of Will Rogers’ U.S.A. presented by Kaleidoscope Theatre Company.

At Mill House Museum there will be a history tour led by Mayor Porta and a dedication a new historical marker. A pop-up tea room, sponsored by Lady D’s Traveling Tea Party, will be available at Rockledge Mansion between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

A schedule of all of these events is provided below so that you can plan your trip accordingly.