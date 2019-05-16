1 killed in Sudley Manor crash

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY –– One man was killed and three others were injured in a crash near Manassas.

Prince William police were called to the area of Sudley Manor Drive and Seymour Road at 9:29 p.m. to investigate a crash. The investigation revealed that the driver of a 2014 Toyota Corolla was traveling eastbound on Seymour Road approaching Sudley Manor Drive.

A 1997 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling southbound on Sudley Manor approaching Seymour Road. The driver of Toyota Corolla entered the intersection attempting to turn left onto northbound Sudley Manor Drive.

As the Toyota Corolla entered the intersection, the Chevrolet Silverado collided with driver’s side of the Toyota Corolla.

The driver of the Toyota Corolla, identified as Jingxu Zhou, was taken to an area hospital where he died. The driver and two passengers of the Chevrolet Silverado reported minor injuries.

Those injured in the crash:

The driver of the 1997 Chevrolet Silverado was identified as a 22-year-old man of Manassas

The front seat passenger of the Silverado was identified as a 22-year-old man of Manassas

The rear seat passenger of the Silverado was identified as a 3-year-old boy

No charges have been filed.